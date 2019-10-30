Bone-chilling Halloween, possibly with some snow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Showers with colder air will arrive Thursday, which is Halloween.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: It’s going to stay cloudy with a few scattered showers around central Indiana. Temperatures will fall into the lower 40s late.

THURSDAY: Rain will continue on and off throughout the first part of the day. Highs will climb into the middle 40s early in the day, then fall throughout the afternoon. We may see a bit of a lull in the precipitation by the middle of the day but as colder air moves into the area flurries will begin to fly. Look for a wintry mix and a few flurries just in time for trick or treat. Air temperatures will be in the 30s but, with gusty winds around 20 mph, windchill values or feels-like temperatures fall into the middle 20s. Bundle up the kids as they head out for school or Halloween.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Minor snow accumulations are possible. The farther north and west of Indianapolis you are, the better chance you have for seeing more snow. It looks like the growing season will come to an end late Thursday night and early Friday morning. Temperatures fall into the middle 20s across the state.

FRIDAY: After the chilly start we’ll see lots of sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will stay in the low and middle 40s. Our normal high for this time of year is around 60.

SATURDAY: The weekend looks to be cool but great. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Don’t forget to “fall back” for daylight saving time early Sunday morning. You’ll gain an extra hour of sleep! The weather looks to be cool but nice. Highs will stay in the 40s with some sunshine. Highs will climb back into the lower 50s for the first part of next week. The dry stretch will continue, with our next chance of rain not until Tuesday.