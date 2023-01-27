Weather Blog

Breezy and chilly Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re starting off this morning with chilly conditions. Temperatures climb into the 40s this weekend but colder air returns next week.

TODAY: Temperatures are in the teens and lower 20s this morning. Wind chill values have fallen into the single digits and lower teens. The main weather story today will be the gusty winds. Winds will be out of the west and southwest and may gust near 40 mph. We’ll see some sunshine to start the day at times but clouds return later this afternoon and evening. There’s a chance we may see a few scattered afternoon and evening showers. Highs today climb into the upper 30s near 40. Wind chills or feels like temps will bein the 20s for much of the day due to gusty winds.

TONIGHT: A few early evening light showers will be possible. Otherwise look for a mostly cloudy sky overnight. It stays breezy with lows falling near 30.

SATURDAY: We’ll start the weekend with temperatures in the middle 40s. It stays a bit breezy with a mostly cloudy sky. There’s a chance for a few showers late Saturday afternoon into the evening hours.

SUNDAY: A system works across the state bringing a good chance for some light showers across the state. Highs continue to stay in the lower 40s for the end of the weekend.

8DAY FORECAST: Scattered snow showers will be possible to start out the workweek. Colder air moves into the state through much of next week. It looks like we’ll see highs in the upper 20s for much of next week. Lows may stay in the teens for much of next week.