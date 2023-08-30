Breezy and cooler Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a cold front move through yesterday bringing cooler temperatures to the area today. It’s also going to be a bit breezy. Winds will pick up out of the north today and may gust up to 20 mph today.

Normal high for this time of the year is 83. We’ll be below that with high temperatures into the upper 70s. Humidity stays low with lots of sunshine for the day. Overall just a wonderful Wednesday!

Hurricane Idalia made landfall around 7:45 this morning in Keaton Beach, Florida. It was a powerful category 3 storm. It briefly increased to a category 4 storm with winds near 130 miles per hour at 5 a.m. It then weakened to a strong category 3 storm just before landfall. The storm is expected to weaken as it moves farther inland. It will produce heavy rainfall in parts of Georgia and the Carolinas. It is expected to head into the Atlantic.

TONIGHT: Back here at home it’s going to be a cool night. Temperatures will fall into the 40s in many spots north of Indianapolis. Lows into the lower 50s here in Indy and into the 40s farther north.

THURSDAY: Another cool day Thursday with highs staying in the 70s. It won’t be as breezy but it will stay sunny. Highs climb near 78 degrees which is still a little below normal.

FRIDAY: Dry conditions continue for the end of the week. Look for lots of sunshine with highs in the 80s. It looks like we’re going to see another dry forecast for football games!

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures begin to ramp up for the holiday weekend. We’ll see highs in the upper 80s Saturday. Near 90 on Sunday and Monday. If you have any plans outdoors for the Labor Day weekend it’s going to be dry just hot.