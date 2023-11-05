Breezy and mild start to the work week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures on Saturday made it into the mid-60s for highs. We are expected to remain above our average high of 57 degrees all of the way through Wednesday.

TODAY: Some of us are waking up to dense fog advisories in north-central Indiana until 10 AM. This is mainly due to the calm winds we have in place with a nearby high-pressure system. Mostly sunny skies this afternoon. High temperatures in the low 60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with more clouds in the early morning. Low temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

TOMORROW: Clouds increase as the wind picks up. Gusts will climb to 30 mph by the afternoon. High temperatures will be well above average near 70 degrees.

8-DAY FORECAST: Mild air remains in place through Wednesday. For now, the best chance of rain will be a scattered one late Wednesday. As a cold front passes Wednesday night, our temperatures take a hit. Highs will be back in the 50s the rest of the week into the weekend.