Breezy and mild Thursday, widespread rain going into Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a big temperature turnaround for our Wednesday in which some locations highs ran over 20 degrees warmer than Tuesday’s highs. We’ll keep warming up through Thursday before we work in widespread rain going into the end of the workweek.

Wednesday night: A cold and partly cloudy night with lighter winds will be on deck. Lows will drop into the low 30s.

Thursday: It will turn even more windy and warmer Thursday with increasing cloud cover. This cloud cover will precede our next rain chance. A few showers will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening. Then, widespread rain will take over the state late into the nighttime hours.

Highs will push into the mid 50s. Wind gusts will also be up to 25-30 MPH at times.

Friday: Expect a rainy start to your Friday as we begin the month of December with batches of heavier rain at times. Rain will turn more isolated-scattered after the mid-late morning hours.

At this time, we’re expecting up to 0.5″-1″ of rain from late Thursday through Friday.

Highs on Friday will struggle to get into the upper 40s.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures look to stay slightly above normal this weekend with highs hovering around the low to mid 50s. A few showers may be possible Sunday with additional chances for rain rolling in next Monday and Tuesday. For much of next week, highs look to hang close to normal.