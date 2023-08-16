Breezy and more humid Thursday with a few showers; hot air still on track to return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers couldn’t ask for much better of a weather day in the month of August as Indiana had for Wednesday.

Bright skies, comfortable air, and no rain all contributed to a marvelous day.

Expect a brief bump-up in humidity for Thursday before the workweek concludes on a nice note. Then, attention will turns toward the return of the 90s.

Wednesday night: The pleasant night saga rolls on as skies will remain mostly clear with comfortable air. Lows will fall into the low 60s.

Thursday: We’ll have a quick interruption from the amazing weather we’ve been having. A disturbance from the north will cause cloud cover, rain chances, and winds to all pick up. Isolated to scattered (depending on your location) showers and isolated storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will also gust from 20-30 mph at times.

There is even a low shot for isolated stronger storms with hail and gusty winds being the main hazards.

Highs will be in the low 80s. Humidity values will also rise a bit due to winds out of the south instead of the north.

Friday: After Thursday’s system leaves, we’ll be right back to a lower muggy meter with winds coming out of the north. Enjoy a terrific end to the workweek with abundant sunshine and below-normal temperatures. Highs will get into the low 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Saturday will be Indiana’s last nice weather day in the extended forecast with highs hovering in the low 80s. Heat and humidity will return starting on Sunday as a strong ridge of high pressure builds in from the west. Highs on Sunday will rise into the low 90s, and we’ll hold there through at least the first half of next week. Rain chances will also not be in play next week due to the nearby ridge.