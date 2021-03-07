Breezy and warm start to the workweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Clear tonight with lots of sunshine to start the new workweek.

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear but it won’t be as chilly as it was this morning. Look for temperatures to fall into the middle 30s. Winds stay light and variable throughout the night.

MONDAY: It’s going to be a beautiful start to the workweek. Look for lots of sunshine on Monday. It’s going to be warm and breezy. Winds will be out of the south and southwest and may gust at times close to 20 mph. Highs climb into the low and middle 60s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Skies become partly cloudy. Lows fall into the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Another great day but we’ll see a little more cloud cover. It’s going to be warm and breezy with highs climbing into the low and middle 60s.

8DAY FORECAST: Clouds increase on Wednesday and we may even see a few showers develop late Wednesday night. We could really use the rain. We haven’t seen any measurable precipitation since February 28th. Rain chances continue into Thursday, Friday and possibly on Saturday. Temperatures stay in the 60s through the middle part of the week with highs dropping a little into the upper 50s for the end of the week and next weekend.