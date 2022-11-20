Weather Blog

Breezy Monday, back into the 50s mid-week

by: Ryan Morse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a chilly weekend, temperatures will gradually climb to start off the work week.

TONIGHT: Another chilly night. Mostly clear skies remain in place. Low temperatures in the low to mid-20s.

TOMORROW: Temperatures turn a little warmer with mostly sunny skies. Could see some wind gusts to around 30 mph. Highs in the mid-40s.

TUESDAY: The warming trend continues with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures to around 50 degrees.

8-DAY FORECAST: More clouds move in on Wednesday as temperatures get into the mid-50s. There will be a small rain chance late Thursday (Thanksgiving) into Friday before central Indiana turns dry for next weekend.

