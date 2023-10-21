Breezy Saturday, warming up next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some improvements finally work into the forecast after a gloomy last few days in central Indiana.

TODAY: Mostly clear skies waking up this morning will turn partly cloudy as the day goes on. Expect a breezy afternoon with wind gusts up to 25 mph. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Breezy conditions remain with gusts to 25 mph. Partly cloudy skies stay locked in overnight. Be sure to check out Orionid meteor shower which peaks this weekend! Low temperatures in the mid-40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies work in with cooler than average temperatures. The Colts forecast against the Browns will be a candidate for a roof-open type of game. High temperatures in the upper 50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Some spots could see their first frost of fall early Monday morning. Temperatures quickly warm up by Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days will have high temperatures in the 70s. Small rain chances will then be possible from Wednesday toward the end of the week.