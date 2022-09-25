Weather Blog

Breezy Sunday, cooler next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–We may see a few light sprinkles and light showers for the first part of the morning, otherwise we’ll be in store for a dry day with gusty winds out of the northwest.

TODAY: A cold front will sweep through the state. We’ll see just an isolated shower chance early in the day. Partly cloudy skies will continue throughout the afternoon with winds a bit breezy. These winds may gust at times near 20-30 mph. It will be a little cooler than yesterday with highs in the low and middle 70s.

TONIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear but temperatures drop a little more. Lows fall into the lower 50s with winds still a bit breezy.

MONDAY: Cooler temperatures start the new workweek. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and lots of dry time on Monday. Winds may still be a little breezy and gust at time near 20-25 mph. Highs stay in the middle and upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Another cool day on tap with highs in the middle 60s under mostly sunny skies.

8DAY FORECAST: The dry weather pattern continues. Look for lots of sunshine through the rest of the workweek. It stays cool with highs in the 60s through Thursday. Temperatures begin to warm back to near normal conditions for next weekend.