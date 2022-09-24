Weather Blog

Breezy Sunday

by: Ryan Morse
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Clouds will increase tonight as a cold front approaches the area. Central Indiana will become a little bit breezy through the next few days behind this front.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies should build back in. Low temperatures will be right around 60 degrees.

TOMORROW: It should be a breezy day with gusts up to 25 mph. Skies should be partly cloudy with a very isolated chance at a shower mainly in evening. High 74.

MONDAY: Another breezy day in central Indiana. Gusts to 25 mph with mostly sunny skies. Highs into the upper 60s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Cooler air is here to stay for next week. Plenty of days will be have highs in 60s with sunny skies. Multiple nights will also have lows in the 40s.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Tropical Storm Ian strengthens in the Caribbean and tracks toward Florida

News /

Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders dies at age 81

National /

‘It is surreal’: Canada’s Atlantic coast residents describe devastation as Fiona wipes away homes and knocks out power for thousands

News /

Russian police block mobilization protests, arrest hundreds

International /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.