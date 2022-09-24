Weather Blog

Breezy Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Clouds will increase tonight as a cold front approaches the area. Central Indiana will become a little bit breezy through the next few days behind this front.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies should build back in. Low temperatures will be right around 60 degrees.

TOMORROW: It should be a breezy day with gusts up to 25 mph. Skies should be partly cloudy with a very isolated chance at a shower mainly in evening. High 74.

MONDAY: Another breezy day in central Indiana. Gusts to 25 mph with mostly sunny skies. Highs into the upper 60s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Cooler air is here to stay for next week. Plenty of days will be have highs in 60s with sunny skies. Multiple nights will also have lows in the 40s.