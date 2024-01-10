Breezy today, next system heading this way Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few snow showers and light flurries come to an end later this morning. Breezy and chilly today with another big storm system heading this way on Friday. The one difference will be the bitter blast of air that follows.

TODAY: A few flurries come to an end by the middle of the morning. Clouds hang around today and eventually break up late tonight. Winds may gust early on near 30 miles per hour. It won’t be as gusty all day but it stays pretty breezy. Temperatures stay fairly steady and may climb a few degrees into the middle 30s later this afternoon.

TONIGHT: If you are heading to the Pacers game tonight it will be dry. Clouds break up a little so partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will be chilly but not overly cold. Lows into the upper 20s near 30.

TOMORROW: Quiet weather on Thursday. It will still be breezy with winds gusting near 26 miles per hour. Highs climb into the upper 30s. We may see a few breaks in the clouds so some sunshine is possible Wednesday afternoon.

NEXT SYSTEM

All eyes will be on our next storm system. This one is going to be another strong one. There are a few differences. Right now it looks like the system is moving in a little faster and tracking northward than thinking from yesterday. Precipitation begins Friday as rain. As colder air filters into the state we will see that rain change over to snow. It will be really windy once again as the storm system intensifies over the Great Lakes. Winds may gust near 40 miles per hour. It may be just as strong if not stronger than the one we had this week.

Snow will be possible with this storm as colder air moves into Indiana. Depending on the track of the system and the timing of the colder air we may see some accumulating snow here in Indiana.

We are going to see some snow on Saturday and it’s going to be blustery as well. Highs Saturday only climb into the upper 20s.

We are pretty confident about the bitter blast of air that follows this system. Early next week it looks like we may see temperatures in the teens with lows in the single digits Monday morning. Temperatures early Tuesday morning may fall below zero.