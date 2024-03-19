Breezy Tuesday afternoon, spring begins later today

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had our coolest afternoon of the month on Monday. Temperatures are cool to start off today, but with a breezy Tuesday afternoon ahead of us, central Indiana will check in with temperatures near average.

TODAY: Spring begins at 11:06 PM. We start off the day with wind chill values in the teens. Mostly sunny skies are expected with wind gusts picking up to 35 mph. High temperatures in the mid-50s.

TONIGHT: A cold front will cross the area early on. Mostly clear skies. Low temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies with sustained winds out of the northwest at about 10 to 15 mph. High temperatures in the upper 40s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Another day with below-average temperatures will be anticipated on Thursday with highs in the mid-40s. A system will be passing to our south on Friday and may bring a chance of rain. The weekend forecast is dry before better chances of rain arrive early next week.