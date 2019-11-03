Breezy with more clouds to start the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A quiet evening with a few clouds.

TONIGHT: We’ll see a few clouds throughout the state this evening. It’s going to be quiet but breezy. Winds stay out of the south at 10-15 m.p.h. Lows fall into the upper 30s close to 40 during the overnight hours.

MONDAY: A weak system moves through the state Monday. We’ll see more clouds come in during the day. Most of the day will be dry but there’s a slight chance we may see a stray sprinkle or light shower later in the day toward the evening. It’s going to be breezy with winds out of the south at 10-15 m.p.h. with gusts near 20. Highs climb into the low to middle 50s with areas south of town in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: If you’re heading to the polls for Election Day there won’t be any weather related problems. Look for sunshine and dry conditions. Highs climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

8DAY FORECAST: The next chance of precipitation comes late Wednesday into Thursday. A few showers may form late Wednesday night but there’s a better chance Thursday. Colder air begins to filter into the state by the middle of the day which may change the rain over to a wintry mix. Temperatures throughout much of next week continue to stay below normal. Night time lows fall into the 20s for late next week.