Breezy with rain Monday and Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A storm system heads this way for Monday and Tuesday. We’ll see breezy conditions with much needed rain for the first part of the shortened workweek.

TODAY: We’re starting off with dry conditions this morning. Temperatures are into the 40s this morning. Winds are picking up already and will be a bit breezy for the day today and Tuesday. Clouds stick around for much of the day with rain chances increasing later in the afternoon and evening.

Highs today climb into the lower 50s which is right around normal for this time of the year. Winds will be out of the east today around 10 to 15 miles per hour. Winds may gust at times around 20 to 25 miles per hour.

TONIGHT: Rain is likely tonight with light to moderate rain. Best chance will be after midnight and through daybreak Tuesday. Temperatures stay fairly steady and temperatures will stay around 45.

TUESDAY: Moderate rain will likely start off your Tuesday morning. Winds pick up as an area of low pressure moves closer to the state. Winds may gust near 20 to 30 miles per hour at times. Best chance of rain will be for the first part of the day. Clouds stick around for Tuesday afternoon with highs climbing into the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: No major weather worries for the biggest travel day of the holiday week. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs stay below normal into the middle 40s.

THANKSGIVING

Thursday is looking good. Skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures near normal. Highs near 50. Black Friday shopping looks dry too with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures start out near freezing early in the morning with temperatures climbing into the upper 40s for the afternoon.

8DAY FORECAST: This weekend looks much cooler with highs in the 40s. A system heads this way for the end of the weekend. We may see a few showers or even snow showers especially in northern Indiana.