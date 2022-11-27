Weather Blog

Breezy with showers to end the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Showers are possible for the first part of the day. It will be breezy with highs staying in the 50s.

TODAY: We may see some moderate rain early this Sunday morning. Showers taper to scattered in nature later in the morning and early afternoon. It’s going to be breezy today with winds gusting near 30 mph. Highs climb into the low and middle 50s.

TONIGHT: The rain comes to an end and we stay cloudy overnight. Temperatures fall into the upper 30s for lows.

MONDAY: It’s going to be dry to start off the new workweek. Look for mostly cloudy skies with highs near normal. Temperatures stay in the middle to upper 40s. Winds drop too out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. It’s going to stay dry for Monday Night Football on WISH-TV as the Colts take on the Steelers. Look for temperatures to fall into the lower 40s by the end of the game.

TUESDAY: Much of the day stays dry Tuesday. However another system heads this way for late in the day. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with rain developing later in the afternoon and evening. Highs will climb into the middle and upper 50s.

8DAY FORECAST: Rain continues for the first part of the day on Wednesday. Temperatures take a tumble after this system passes through the state. Highs on Thursday stay in the middle 30s under partly cloudy skies. Temperature rebound into the 50s for next weekend.