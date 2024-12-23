Breezy with showers, warm with rain late week | Dec 23, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cold start this morning but temperatures rebound and become above normal for much of the holiday week. Several rain chances are also possible as we head into Christmas.

TODAY: A little bit of sunshine early on this morning under cold conditions. Temperatures are starting out into the twenties with feels like temperatures into the teens. We will see clouds increase throughout the day with rain chances moving in later this afternoon. A few pockets of drizzle and maybe even a few light showers from Indianapolis and points southward possible right around the evening commute.

It will be breezy today with winds gusting between 20 and 25 mph. That will create feels-like temperatures into the low and middle 30s. Actual air temperatures will climb into the lower 40s which is a couple of degrees above normal for this time of the year.

TONIGHT: We may see a few areas of fog overnight tonight. Otherwise mostly cloudy skies with low temperatures falling into the mid-30s.

TUESDAY: mostly cloudy skies on your Christmas Eve. A few spotty showers may be possible, especially later in the evening. High temperatures climb into the lower 40s.

Rain chances will be possible late Tuesday night into the overnight hours on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies for your Christmas Day. We will see this chance of some scattered showers on and off throughout the day. The chances for a white Christmas are pretty much zero around parts of Indiana. High temperatures will be climbing into the lower 40s which is a little bit above normal for this time of the year.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Cloudy skies continue through the rest of the week with temperatures warming up significantly. Mostly cloudy skies on Thursday high temperatures right around 42. For the end of the week we will see temperatures climb into the mid and even upper 50s at times for the weekend. Lots of clouds with rain chances likely on Saturday and stretching into Sunday.