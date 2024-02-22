Brief cooldown with snow chance late Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thursday was quite active and mild for us with a handful of showers and storms with some storms producing small hail. We’ll see a brief return of colder air with chances for snow, then, another big warmup slides in with more storm chances in line.

Thursday night: We are set to be rain-free for tonight with temperatures being a bit colder than last night. Lows will fall into the upper 30s.

Friday: A cooler day is expected to end the workweek with lots of sunshine working itself back into the picture. Winds out of the north will be the main reason why temperatures will be cooler than Thursday’s. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 40s before a second cold front swings down from the north.

This front will usher in a rain/snow mix chance by Friday night into Saturday morning. There could be very light snow accumulation that takes place with totals possibly up to 0.5″-1″ at most.

Saturday: Some slick spots will emerge Saturday morning from the snow, but this concern should wane by the afternoon hours. Wind chills to begin Saturday will be in the teens. Despite plenty of sunshine, highs will struggle to get into the mid to upper 30s by the afternoon hours.

8-Day Forecast: The back half of this weekend will feature a strong temperature rebound as we get right back into the mid 50s Sunday. Winds will turn a bit breezy out of the south on Sunday and help these warmer temperatures get back into our area. Highs push further close to record territory Monday with numbers in the mid 60s before we track a bigger system going into Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, there is a severe risk near us for Tuesday and within a good chunk of the state Wednesday. It is still too early to pinpoint specifics, but we are keeping an eye on things carefully. Some changes to these risk areas are likely over the next few days, so stay tuned.