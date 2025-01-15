Brief escape from arctic air with chances for both rain and snow into the weekend | Jan. 15, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wednesday started off with the coldest morning we’ve had since Jan 21, 2024 with Indy’s low at negative one.

We’re set to engage in much warmer times the remainder of this workweek, but we’ll also track some rain and snow. This warmup will be short lived as a potentially more significant blast of arctic air settles in by next week.

Wednesday night: Temperatures are going to evolve different than usual for tonight. Expect lows to occur just before midnight tonight before a breezy southwesterly wind sets up. This will cause our numbers to push towards the mid 20s by daybreak Thursday. There is also potential for scattered snow showers mainly northeast of Indy early Thursday morning.

Thursday: A warmer, yet breezy, day will take shape with potential for on and off snow showers. The coverage of this snow will be mainly confined to areas near and east of I-65. A light coating of snow cannot be ruled out for those who work in more prolonged snow, which would cause some slick spots to form.

Highs look to push near to just above freezing, but it will feel roughly 10-15 degrees colder than the actual air temperature throughout the day. Winds are set to gust over 25 MPH at times.

Friday: The warmest day of this forecast arrives at the end of the workweek with breezy winds sticking around. We’re talking highs that will push very close to 40 with some spots potentially exceeding that mark.

By Friday night, a stronger system rolls in that showcases rain showers to start.

7-Day Forecast: We’re still tracking a switchover from rain to snow into Saturday with potential for some accumulation. There could be a decent bit of melting in relation to our ongoing snow pack from this system. Unfortunately, the freezer door from the north opens again by Sunday with temperatures plummeting back into the upper teens to low 20s. Numbers tank even further into MLK Jr. Day next Monday with the possibility of highs not making it out of the single digits. Overall, this could be our biggest cold spell this month.