Weather Blog

Brief relief from the heat ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are tracking a chance for rain and storms late Thursday night into early Friday morning. This will open the door for a shot of relief from the hot and muggy air going into the weekend. However, the heat looks to quickly return by next week.

Heat advisories remain in effect until 9 PM EDT tonight.

Thursday night: A few showers and storms may be possible during the overnight hours into early Friday for areas mainly south of interstate 70. There is a relatively low chance for isolated strong to severe storms as well for the southern half of the state. If any storm gets stronger, damaging winds and hail will be the main threat.

Lows will be a touch cooler than last night with numbers falling into the low 70s.

Friday: We will continue our transition towards relief from the miserable air with a gradual decrease in humidity throughout Friday. This decrease in humidity will be thanks to winds coming out of the northwest. Highs are set to also be slightly cooler, albeit still warm, with numbers topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

Weekend: The best weather day of this extended forecast will by far be Saturday. Comfortable air and plenty of sunshine will aid in Saturday feeling fantastic as highs only rise into the upper 70s to low 80s. Father’s Day continues to look good with lots of sunshine, lower humidity, and highs in the mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: This brief break from the heat and humidity will not last long as we expect another surge of sweltering air going into next week. Highs will soar back into the 90s by next Tuesday.