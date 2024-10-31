Brief return to near normal air to start November | Oct. 31, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A majority of our Halloween has featured showers, mild temperatures, and breezy winds.

We’re looking to get rain out just in time for most areas to trick-or-treat in without issue. Then, temperatures briefly return to normal before a warmup with more rain chances move in.

Thursday night: Rain will be pushing out of Indiana through the early nighttime hours. This is good news for those who will be trick-or-treating. However, it will still be a little bit breezy with gusts over 20 MPH at times.

Clouds will slowly decrease with lows eventually falling into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday: A return to sun filled skies and dry air is in store to start November on Friday. We’ll also get back to a near normal feel as temperatures will only rise into the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be light out of the north.

Saturday: Temperatures look to be slightly warmer as we head into the first full weekend of November. We’re talking another mostly sunny day with light winds as highs get into the mid 60s.

By late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, we could see rain chances return as early as this point.

7-Day Forecast: We’ll keep a rain chance going into much of Sunday as models are not quite on board with placement or timing to nail down further specifics. It is expected though that temperatures will rise back into the 70s on Sunday and carry through Tuesday. Additional rain may slide through our area next Monday and Tuesday.