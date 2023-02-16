Weather Blog

Brief turn toward cold air before another warmup

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After dealing with a damp and breezy Thursday, we’ll make a big flip to much colder air. This shot of chilly air will be short-lived as another temperature bounce back arrives just in time for the weekend.

Thursday night: A few showers will linger into the evening commute. Colder air will quickly slide into the state after sunset, and this will cause a transition to some flurries for areas mainly north of interstate 70.

Lows are set to plummet into the mid 20s. Due to breezy winds sticking around, wind chill values will fall into the mid teens by early Friday. Wind gusts will be up to 25-35 MPH at times.

Friday: Hopefully you haven’t tossed away the winter coat because you will need it for your Friday. Expect a fairly chilly day as temperatures struggle to get into the low 30s by the afternoon hours despite seeing some sunshine. Feels like temperatures will be in the mid 20s Friday afternoon.

Weekend: Thankfully, we will not have to deal with very cold air for long as a fast temperature rebound arrives starting Saturday. We’ll have lots of sunshine with winds staying breezy. Highs look to swing into the mid 40s. Sunday features even more nice weather with highs returning to the 50s. Abundant sunshine and breezy winds will also persist into Sunday as well.

8-Day Forecast: The above normal temperature trend continues into the first half of next week. Rain chances look to come back into the forecast from next Monday through next Wednesday.