Brief warmup with midweek wintry mix chance | Dec. 2, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday started off dry before snow showers caused a hectic afternoon and for traffic with lots of slowdowns, some accidents, and slide-offs.

We’ll look towards a dry night in central Indiana before a brief warmup with additional wintry precip chances arrive midweek.

Monday night: Snow will be out of central Indiana by early tonight, but untreated surfaces will be slick. Areas in far northern Indiana will deal with lake effect snow into the overnight hours.

Another bitter night is expected with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper teens. Some spots will feel like the single digits for the wake up call Tuesday.

Tuesday: A slightly warmer day with tons of more sunshine is ahead for central Indiana. Highs look to warm into the low to mid 30s with winds staying light out of the northwest.

Wednesday: The warmup keeps on rolling into Wednesday as a stronger southerly wind sets up. This will be due to our next weather maker pushing into the area. A wintry mix is possible at times during the day and night. The better chance for precip with be northeast of Indy.

Highs are set to push into the 40s as winds gust over 30 MPH at times.

7-Day Forecast: Wednesday’s system will plunge us back into freezing territory rather quickly. Thursday is to be a bitter day with highs in the 20s. Another warming trend looks to settle in as we get into this weekend. We’re back in the 40s by Sunday.