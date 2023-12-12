Briefly colder Wednesday, then back to warming up the second half of this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Areas in much of central and southern Indiana got to warm into the upper 40s to mid 50s as a breezy southwesterly wind took command over us. However, the northern third of the state still had a stingy northwesterly wind, which kept them a bit colder.

We’re going to have to regress temperature wise for one day before we rebound back towards the 50s in the latter half of this week.

Tuesday night: It is shaping up to be a colder night with increasing cloud cover. Lows look to fall into the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday: Expect a mostly cloudy start to your Wednesday before cloud cover erodes going into the afternoon hours. A light wind out of the north will cause us to be several degrees colder than it was for our Tuesday. Highs will only make their way into the low 40s despite a bright afternoon ahead.

Thursday: After a colder Wednesday, we will quickly switch the wind direction back to southerly and aid in a warmer Thursday. We will also get some help from lots of sunshine, and this will give way to highs getting into the mid to upper 40s.

8-Day Forecast: The warmup continues into the weekend with highs making it back to the 50s by Saturday. Cloud cover looks to also increase again for much of the weekend as a weak disturbance tries to work its way near us. Most model guidance keeps us dry through the weekend and into next week, but we will cooldown a few degrees again by next Monday. It is worth mentioning that the extended 8-14 day outlook is showing a fairly high chance of above (potentially well above) normal temperatures.