Briefly hot through midweek, late week rain chance to follow | Sep. 9, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are coming off of the first weekend with highs at only 70 degrees or cooler since April. That fall-like weather was merely a trial as we heat things back up the next couple of days.

We’ll eventually track the potential for some beneficial rain by the latter stages of this week.

Monday night: Temperatures won’t fall as far as they did last night, but it will still be chilly nonetheless. Lows look to drop into the low 50s.

Tuesday: Expect a return to the 80s and above normal temperatures for Tuesday. Plenty of sunshine and light winds will accompany this warmer air with humidity levels to remain low.

Wednesday: The warmup persists into Wednesday, but our muggy meter is not going to ramp up despite a near 90 degree day ahead. We’ll keep mostly sunny skies around with no rain in sight on Wednesday.

7-Day Forecast: Thursday features a mere repeat of Wednesday with the only difference being an increase in cloud cover. This cloud cover will be ahead of the remnants of Francine, and this leads way to our next rain chance starting Friday. Rain is much needed in our state as drought continues to grow. Francine will bring rain chances to us through this weekend. At this time, there is uncertainty on exact rain amounts. For now, the chance for up to an inch of rain or more is higher south of Indy. Severe weather is also not expected with this system as of this time.