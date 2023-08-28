Bright and beautiful Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a cold front move through the state over the weekend bringing lower humidity to the area. It’s a comfortable start to your Monday morning with low humidity and sunny skies. It’s going to be a beautiful day!

TODAY: High pressure is in control for the day. Winds will be light out of the northeast, humidity stays low and temps will be a little below normal. Normal High is 83 and temperatures today will stay in the 70s.

TONIGHT: Skies remain clear overnight. Temperatures will fall into the middle 50s.

TUESDAY: We’ll see a cooler start early Tuesday. Look for mostly sunny skies through much of the day. A cold front moves into the state Tuesday afternoon and evening. Clouds increase slightly in the afternoon. We may see a spotty shower across parts of the state. Highs climb into the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: We’re in store for another beautiful day with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the 70s.

While we’re in a quiet weather pattern all eyes will be on Florida in the middle of the week. Tropical Storm Idalia moves into the Gulf of Mexico and begins to intensify. It could become a major hurricane before it makes landfall early Wednesday. The possible category three storm will make landfall somewhere between Tallahassee and Tamps late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Another system we are watching is Hurricane Franklin. This storm looks like it will stay out in the Atlantic. It will track north of Bermuda.

8 DAY FORECAST: Back here at home we’ll see pretty quiet conditions for the next several days. Look for lots of sunshine through the end of the week. Humidity stays low and so do rain chances. Highs stay below normal Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures begin to rise into the middle 80s heading into the end of the week and next weekend. It looks dry for the weekend but temperatures begin to climb into the upper 80s near 90. Right now it looks like humidity values stay on the lower side and won’t be as high as they were last week.