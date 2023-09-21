Bright and warm final day of summer for Friday, low rain chances to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mostly cloudy skies ruled over our Thursday due to a nearby system. A few showers also even trickled into far western Indiana.

Sunshine looks to prevail going into the weekend as we continue to try to search for much needed rain.

Thursday night: Skies will clear out a little bit as we’ll turn partly cloudy. Areas in western Indiana will have the chance for a few showers and storms. Temperatures will be on the cool side with lows in the low 60s.

Friday: We won’t have as much cloud cover around for our Friday, which will help temperatures boost into the mid 80s by the afternoon hours. Expect a mostly sunny and dry final day of summer with light winds out of the east-southeast.

Weekend: Astronomical fall officially begins at 2:50 AM EDT on Saturday, and it will be a warm start to the season. Highs will rise into the low 80s under mostly sunny skies. We’ll stay in the low 80s through Sunday with rain chances set to return going into next week. A few showers may develop late Sunday/

8-Day Forecast: Rain chances will be on the isolated to scattered side in the first half of next week. We’re hoping that we can get as much rain as we can. It is worth noting that Indy is currently having its second driest September on record with only 0.17 inches of rain for the month. Due to the extra cloud cover and possible rain, temperatures will cool back down into the mid 70s. Much of next week currently looks to be near normal temperature wise.