Bright but chilly Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chilly Tuesday but beautiful and bright today. It stays dry today. Winds will not be as bad as we saw yesterday. Warmer weather heads this way for the end of the workweek and into the weekend. Christmas temperatures look to be much warmer than normal.

Yesterday we saw snow squalls but missed out on any measurable snow officially at the Indianapolis International Airport which is the measuring spot for the record books. The one reason this is significant is because we’re on track to see no measurable snow for October, November and December. This has only happened one other time since records began in 1884.

TODAY: It’s going to be a chilly Tuesday but a bright day with lots of sunshine. Temperatures this morning started out into the teens with wind chill values into the single digits. High pressure nearby will give us sunshine and little wind. Highs today will be chilly and a few degrees below normal into the middle 30s.

TONIGHT: A few clouds are possible this evening and it we’ll see another cold night. Lows drop into the middle 20s.

WEDNESDAY: The temperatures begin to warm for the middle of the week. Highs climb into the middle 40s Wednesday. Skies become partly cloudy for the afternoon.

LATE WEEK

Clouds thicken up for the end of the week ahead of another storm system. Thursday highs stay in the middle 40s. There’s a few showers head this way for Friday with highs staying into the middle and upper 40s.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND

A much warmer Christmas holiday is on tap. Highs climb into the 50s for both Saturday and Sunday.

A few showers are possible on Saturday. It looks dry for Christmas Eve but scattered rain showers are possible on Christmas Day. Temperatures soar into the middle 50s both Sunday and Monday.