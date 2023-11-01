Brighter but chilly Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lots of sunshine today will make this Wednesday much brighter. However it’s still going to be chilly. Not as windy as yesterday and no snow is expected.

While we saw a few flakes in central Indiana yesterday for Halloween areas in northern Indiana picked up some minor accumulations. Slick roads area possible along the Indiana Toll Road.

October ended with temperatures slightly above normal. The precipitation came in less than an inch below normal. Rain chances are pretty slim for the rest of the week but may ramp up this weekend. We could use some more rain. The latest drought monitor still has us in a moderate drought.

TODAY: Chilly with some clouds to start the day. Temperatures are in the 20s once again this morning. Winds are not as bad and won’t be as breezy as they were yesterday. Winds will be out of the north and northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Look for lots of sunshine today with highs climbing in the middle 40s. The normal for this time of the year is 58 so temperatures remain 10 to 15 degrees below normal.

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear later today. Temperatures drop once again into the upper 20s near 30. But this will likely be the last really cold night for the next week or so.

THURSDAY: Temperatures slowly start to climb back closer to normal for this time of the year. Highs Thursday reach near 50. It’s going to be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Winds do pick up and switch directions. South to southwest winds will be at 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts near 20 miles per hour.

8DAY FORECAST: Sunny skies continue into the end of the week and this weekend. Temperatures warm into the upper 50s Friday ad back into the 60s this weekend. Rain returns for Sunday and Monday. Temperatures drop back below normal Tuesday with highs near 50.