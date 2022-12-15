Weather Blog

Brisk air settling in by the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The chill will continue to build into our state as we close in on this weekend. We’ll also track some snow chances to finish off this week as well.

Thursday night: A much more chilly night will be on deck with lows dropping into the upper 20s. Spotty light snow showers/flurries will be possible mainly after sunset along and north of interstate 70.

Friday: Prepare for a cold and breezy end to the workweek as temperatures struggle to get into the mid 30s. Wind gusts look to be up to 25-30 MPH at times. Scattered light snow showers/flurries will also be possible during the day.

Weekend: You will want to be bundled up if you have any outdoor plans this weekend as it is shaping up to be frigid for both Saturday and Sunday. Breezy winds will be continuous for all of our Saturday with wind chill values not escaping the teens. Winds die down slightly for Sunday, but there will still be a noticeable wind chill. Highs are set to stay stagnant in the upper 20s to low 30s this weekend overall. We’ll also see some sunshine as well, so it won’t be entirely gloomy like last weekend was.

8-Day Forecast: Below normal temperature stick around going into next week. A slight temperature rebound into the mid 30s arrives for Monday. Then, a bigger shot of arctic air sprints into the state by the latter half of next week as draw near Christmas weekend. There will also be more chances for snow on Tuesday and Thursday next week. It is way too early to say if we will receive accumulating snow.