Weather Blog

Brisk and windy Friday, several precip chances ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had “snow-globe” conditions during Thursday morning before snow tapered off to an extent and became scattered. We’re tracking additional rain and snow chances going into and through the final weekend of January.

Thursday night: Isolated snow showers will remain possible tonight. Prepare for a brisk and breezy night with temperatures falling into the upper teens to low 20s. Breezy winds will cause wind chill values to drop into the single digits for some locations by daybreak Friday.

Friday: We will end the workweek on a chilly and blustery note with wind gusts up to 35 MPH at times. Scattered snow showers will develop for areas along and north of interstate 70 for Friday afternoon and night. Rain may also mix in at times. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 30s with feels like temps no higher than the mid to upper 20s.

Weekend: There is a chance that mixed precip briefly forms in northern Indiana Saturday morning, but much of the day will be dry. Then, we’ll track scattered showers by late Saturday night. Highs look to return to the 40s for us with some areas possibly reaching the 50s farther south. Showers continue into Sunday with a changeover to some snow. Highs will be slightly cooler Sunday with temps in the mid to upper 30s.

8-Day Forecast: We’ll dry out Monday, but highs will fall into the low 30s to start the new workweek. The dry airmass won’t stick around long as we track a potentially stronger system by midweek next week with additional snow chances. Temperatures will remain below normal next week.