Weather Blog

Brisk Friday ahead, snow chances to come next

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We worked in a drastic temperature change from Wednesday morning into today. Temperatures started off in the teens for much of us, and we struggled to get into the mid 20s. Snow showers even moved into central Indiana during the day. This arctic air is set to stick with us going into the weekend.

Thursday night: Flurries/light snow showers will continue to diminish as we go into our Thursday night. Prepare for another bitterly cold night in which temperatures will drop into the low to mid teens. Some areas far north may slip into the single digits.

Friday: We get to break apart the cloud cover a bit to work in lots of sunshine for our Friday. Unfortunately, this will still not improve our temperatures a whole lot. The arctic air-mass will continue to sit over us as highs once again top out in the mid to upper 20s.

Weekend: A slight temperature rebound is expected for our upcoming weekend. Highs look to get back into the 30s for both Saturday and Sunday, but we will still be below average for this time of the year. Saturday is set to be a partly cloudy and dry day before snow chances return for Sunday afternoon and evening.

8-Day Forecast: Near normal temperatures look to be in play to start the new workweek. Then, cooler air and additional snow chances slide in for Tuesday. Much of next week will be below average.