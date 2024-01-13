Brutal wind chills over the next few days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Arctic air takes a true grip on Indiana. We will be below the freezing mark from today all the way through next weekend. Be prepared for some nights of dangerous wind chill values.

TODAY: AM light snow shower or flurries. Cloudy skies remain. Wind gusts this morning up to 40 mph, decreasing in the afternoon. Additional tenths of accumulation may be possible in the morning hours, especially considering how cold the air is. High temperatures in the low to mid-20s. Wind chill values in the single digits.

TONIGHT: Spotty snow showers early on. Minor accumulations may also be possible in these hours. Cloudy and breezy. Low temperatures near zero degrees. A wind chill advisory is in place from 7 pm tonight until 1 pm Sunday. Our worst wind chills will be in the -15 to -25 range.

TOMORROW: A very cold day ahead of us. Mostly cloudy and breezy. High temperatures near 10 degrees. Wind chills could be as low as -20 to -25 at times.

8-DAY FORECAST: No major systems are on the horizon. However, we could see smaller chances of snow Monday night into Tuesday and Thursday. The big story will be overnight lows. Saturday night through Tuesday night expect consistent overnight lows near zero with wind chills well below zero.