Building 90 degree heat and storm chances for the final week of July

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are just getting started on working our way towards the hottest air of the year later this week. We’re looking at a stretch of 90 degree temps with storm chances and even severe weather potential in the mix.

A ***Severe Thunderstorm Watch*** remains in effect until 10 PM EDT Monday night.

Monday night: We’ll see scattered showers and storm drift to the south and east going into nighttime hours. There will remain a threat for scattered strong/severe storms with the greatest risk east of a Muncie-Indy line. Wind and hail are the primary threats. Then, we can’t rule out isolated showers and storms in the nighttime hours.

Lows in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: The warmup continues into Tuesday with the potential for spotty rain and storms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with heat index values approaching the mid 90s.

Wednesday: Expect the heat and humidity to build in further for Wednesday. We’ll track the possibility of scattered showers and storms Wednesday morning. Then, a second and possibly more potent round of storms moves in Wednesday afternoon/evening.

There is already a Slight Risk (level 2/5) for severe storms across most of Indiana. The main concern is damaging winds as of now. There is also the chance for there to be risk upgrades. Stay tuned.

Highs will push into the low 90s, but the story will really be told through the heat index as some spots may feel like over 100.

8-Day Forecast: Thursday and Friday are still shaping up to be our hottest days of the year. It will feel incredibly miserable with highs in the mid 90s and triple digit heat indices. Through these days as well, there is a very small chance for pop-up storms. Saturday continues the streak of 90 degree days with a slightly higher chance of storms. Some relief from the 90s looks to arrive as we get into next week.