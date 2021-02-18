Calm and very cold to end the workweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A good chunk of the state picked up on one to three inches of snow from Wednesday night through early Thursday afternoon. Along with the snow, the sun was able to peek through the clouds at times.

Thursday night: A colder night is ahead with skies remaining mostly to mainly cloudy. With a light breeze, wind chill values will dip below zero at times. Lows will fall into the single digits.

Friday: We will get to end the workweek with more sunshine working into our area. However, this will not help rebound our temperatures. As a matter of fact, we will be slightly colder than Thursday with our highs. Highs will only rise into the upper teens to low 20s.

Weekend: The weekend will get off to a very bitter start with temperatures closer to the zero degree mark. Some sunshine will stick around through our Saturday with highs rebounding back into the mid 20s. Much warmer air will then push into the state with highs climbing into the mid 30s. This warm-up will come with our next system as mixed precipitation chances are in place Sunday afternoon and night.

8 Day Forecast: Lingering snow flurries are possible Monday morning before we continue our warming trend. This warming trend will continue to aid in tremendous relief from the harsh cold we have been dealing with for the past couple of weeks. Highs will push into the mid 40s by midweek before more precipitation chances move back in for next Thursday.