Calm for the holiday weekend, turning up the heat next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pleasant weather is ahead for Indy 500 race weekend before we turn on the heater for next week with much warmer air ahead.

Friday night: Another beautiful night is on our way under mainly clear skies. Lows in the low 50s.

Saturday: Slightly warmer temperatures are ahead for Legends Day, but it will still feel tolerable due to low humidity. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Indy 500 Race Day: Skies will become partly to mostly cloudy, which will lead way to a cooler day for some of the state. There could be a stray shower or two at most, but we are expecting a mainly dry and fantastic day for the race. Highs in the mid 70s.

8-Day Forecast: The pleasant weather trend comes to a screeching halt beyond Memorial Day on Monday. We’ll rise into the mid 80s Monday before we see the hottest air of the year settle in with near 90° temperatures mid to late next week. Spotty showers will also be possible from next Wednesday to next Friday due to the increasing heat.