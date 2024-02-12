Calm into midweek, precip chances and winds increase second half of the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was not a bad open to the new workweek with slightly above normal temperatures and some sunshine. We expect temperatures to stay just above normal the next few days with chances for rain and snow arriving later this week.

We’ll also give an updated look at the NBA All-Star weekend forecast.

Monday night: A system we had been mentioning about the past couple of days has taken a heavy shift south and will practically miss the entirety of our main viewing area. Cloud cover will also decrease after midnight tonight, but we will see winds turn a little breezy with some gusts nearing 20 MPH. Lows will drop below freezing.

Tuesday: For the most part, we’re going to repeat Monday’s weather for our Tuesday. The only real difference is that skies will stay mostly to mainly sunny throughout the daytime hours. Highs look to rise into the low to mid 40s with winds at a light breeze out of the north.

Some short-term high resolution models are trying to throw in some light precipitation Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. However, we believe the dry air at the surface will cause any possible precip formation above to not fully reach the ground, which is what we call virga.

Wednesday: We’re thinking Valentine’s Day on Wednesday is shaping up to be the best overall weather day of this week. Temperatures are going to increase a little bit for Wednesday afternoon as winds will shift to come out of the south. In tandem with mostly to partly sunny skies, highs will manage to top out in the upper 40s to low 50s.

8-Day Forecast: After a solid weather day on Wednesday, this forecast will undergo changes beginning Thursday. Rain chances and winds will increase for mainly the first half of Thursday. This will be a quicker moving system with mainly scattered light rain. We’ll also see wind gusts crank up to 30-35 MPH during Thursday. Another precip chance is in line for the second half of Friday into early Saturday with a rain/snow mix possible. Highs will drop off a little bit going into the weekend with numbers in the mid 30s by Saturday. Overall, precip appears to be of concern for mainly the first day (Friday) of All-Star weekend at this time. It is also possible that we keep breezy winds around for all of this upcoming weekend.