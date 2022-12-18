Weather Blog

Calm wind for Monday, watching a system late week

by: Ryan Morse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This work week will start off quiet in central Indiana. However, things will turn more active as we get into late week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies remain in place. Chilly temperatures once again with lows in the mid to upper teens.

TOMORROW: Clouds increase throughout the day. High temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with more seasonable air briefly. High temperatures in the upper 30s.

8-DAY FORECAST: The focus of next week will be a potential storm system Thursday and Friday. This system will bring the chance of accumulating snow that could cause travel issues before Christmas weekend. It’s still too early to talk snowfall numbers with a lot to be determined track-wise. Our confidence remains higher in the arctic air that will follow this storm next weekend. 

