Challenging record highs with stronger winds into midweek | Oct. 28, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re heading towards near record warmth Tuesday and Wednesday as a strong wind out of the south will set this scenario up in our region.

Then, rain returns for Halloween, which is badly needed.

Monday night: After having a 30-degree night last night, it will be a lot warmer for tonight. Lows will only fall into the upper 50s to low 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday: Prepare for a very rare warm late-October day in relation to how high our temperatures will get. We’re also going to be dealing with a strong wind out of the south, which is why temperatures are set to surge into the upper 70s to low 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Some spots may break record highs tomorrow, and Indy’s record high for Tuesday, Oct 29th, is 81 from 1922. Winds will also gust up to 30-40 MPH. These gusty winds in association with a prolonged streak of very little rain and low humidity warrants a fire weather watch for Tuesday, which will be in place from 1 PM to 8 PM EDT.

Wednesday: Another day of near record high potential is expected Wednesday with gusty winds. Highs will soar into the upper 70s to low 80s. Indy’s record high for Wednesday, Oct 30th, is 82 from 1950. Wind gusts are going to once again be up to 30-40 MPH at times.

7-Day Forecast: More changes to the forecast will take place on Halloween Thursday as rain is expected. Main timing for rain right now will be from morning into mid-late afternoon. There is optimism that we can work in a mostly to mainly dry stretch for trick-or-treating hours. Temperatures on Thursday will slowly fall throughout the day after highs in the upper 60s to low 70s occur in the morning hours. Friday features a brief return to near normal temperatures before we warm back up through the first weekend of November. Additional rain chances are possible by Sunday and into early next week.