Weather Blog

Chance of storms Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a spectacular weekend, central Indiana turns hot and humid next week with a few storm chances to watch.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies should be expected. Low temperature right around 70 degrees.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies to start off Monday morning with a few stray showers or isolated storms. Some clearing may occur which will lead to scattered showers and storms along a cold front mainly in the afternoon. Southeastern Indiana will be the area to watch for these storms developing and that is why they are under a slight (2/5) chance of severe weather. Damaging wind will be the primary storm threat. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees with humid conditions.

TUESDAY: Humidity will still be uncomfortable, just not as humid as Monday. High temperatures in the upper 80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Heat builds in once we get into the middle of the work week. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday get into the low to mid 90s with heat index values getting near the triple digits. Another chance of storms will be possible Thursday into early Friday before a dry weekend.