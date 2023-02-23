Weather Blog

Chilly air to briefly return before another weekend warmup rolls in

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After much of central and southern Indiana got to bask in springlike air, we’ll make a hard turn towards winterlike air to end the workweek. However, the chill will once again be short-lived as yet another weekend warmup is on our way. The up-an-down temperature trend will continue into next week as we enter March.

Thursday night: A temperature tumble will be the story for tonight as we fall all the way into the mid 20s by Friday morning. As breezy winds stay in place, wind chill values will eventually dip into the teens by daybreak Friday.

Friday: You will have to drag the coat back out on your way to school or work as we’re in for a winterlike temperature day tomorrow. Although we will have partly sunny skies, temperatures are only going to make it into the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will die down after Friday morning and become light out of the northeast.

Weekend: The final weekend of February will feature another fast paced warming trend, and this is the pattern we have been repeating the past couple of weeks ironically enough. Above average numbers settle back into the picture Saturday as we see highs rise into the upper 40s to low 50s under partly cloudy skies with light winds. The warmup persists into Sunday as we push into the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies.

8-Day Forecast: Monday features the return of rain and storm chances as we see on and off showers develop with a few storms possible. Severe weather is not anticipated at this time. Highs will cross back into the low 60s Monday before a cooldown slides us down into the upper 40s Tuesday. Most of the remainder of next week looks to feature above normal temperatures.