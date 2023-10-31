Chilly, breezy with snow showers this Halloween

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cold start this morning. Chilly and breezy late this afternoon with possible snow showers just in time for trick-or-treating.

TODAY: Grab the scraper this morning. Temperatures have fallen into the 20s this morning. Frosty conditions to start out the morning. We are seeing lots of sunshine to start off the day. A little circulation just north of Indiana will bring more clouds later this afternoon. We will also see a few spotty snow showers late this afternoon into the evening hours. Highs today stay in the lower 40s which is well below normal for this time of the year. Normal high around 59.

TONIGHT: A few light snow showers are possible later tonight. No accumulation expected. Winds may gust around 15 to 20 miles per hour. Evening temperatures will be in the 30s but feels like temperatures drop into the 20s. So be sure to bundle up the kids while out trick-or-treating tonight. Overnight lows fall into the upper 20s once again.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine returns for the day Wednesday. Sunny and cold start to Wednesday. So bundle up the kids at the bus stop in the morning. Lots of sunshine for the afternoon is expected. Highs climb into the middle 40s. Winds won’t be as breezy as they were Tuesday.

One more cold night Wednesday with temperatures falling into the 20s. Low temperatures finally begin to warm up later in the week.

THURSDAY: Temperatures slowly begin to warm up by the end of the week. Highs climb into the 50s Thursday which is much closer to normal for this time of the year. Look for lots of sunshine later in the afternoon.

8DAY FORECAST: This weekend looks much warmer with highs a couple of degrees above normal. Rain holds off until Sunday and Monday. Temperatures drop to near 50 on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies.