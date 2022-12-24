Weather Blog

Chilly Christmas Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Arctic air is still present for tonight, but temperatures look to warm up over the coming days.

TONIGHT: Central Indiana is under a wind chill advisory from midnight to 11 AM tomorrow. Clouds decrease tonight with blowing snow. Low temperatures in the single digits with wind chill values getting to -10 to -20.

TOMORROW/CHRISTMAS: Mostly sunny skies return to the area. However, it will be another cold one. High temperatures in the mid-teens.

MONDAY: Scattered light snow showers will be possible early on in the day. This system will be a quick one and mostly cloudy skies will remain for the afternoon. Right now it appears any accumulations would be light between a dusting to 2″. High temperatures in the low to mid-20s.

8-DAY FORECAST: After a quick-moving clipper system Monday, temperatures will gradually warm across central Indiana throughout next week. Highs should be back into the 50s by Thursday as we watch a few small rain chances to close the week.