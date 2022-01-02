Weather Blog

Chilly end to the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few morning rain showers or flurries will be possible. Colder air returns to the state, and looks like it sticks around for the rest of the week.

TODAY: A few early morning showers or flurries are possible. Otherwise, we’ll stay with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. It’s going to be a bit breezy with winds out of the north and northwest. Highs today climb close to freezing.

TONIGHT: Skies become partly cloudy overnight and it turns chilly. Temperatures will fall into the teens across the central and northern part of the state. Where there is more snow cover, temperatures bottom out in the single digits. Wind chill values may drop into the single digits.

MONDAY: A chilly start but at least we’ll see some sunshine. High pressure builds across the area, so we’ll see sunshine and quiet weather to start off the new workweek. Highs climb close to freezing.

TUESDAY: Sunshine continues on Tuesday. We’ll see temperatures a few degrees above normal with highs right around 40.

8DAY FORECAST: Clouds begin to increase Wednesday ahead of our next storm system. We’ll see a chance of snow on Thursday. Colder air follows with lows in the single digits and highs only near 20.