Chilly for Monday night, big temperature rebound expected

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It is not too common for us to feel like fall in June, but today matched that description perfectly. Cloudy skies for much of the day and a northerly breeze kept our temperatures down in the 60s.

This cool feel will not last much longer as much warmer air swings in with potential for some of our hottest temperatures of the year down the line.

Monday night: Expect a mainly clear and chilly night. These clear skies and light winds will cause our temperatures to tumble into the upper 40s. Matter of fact, tonight will be our coolest night in nearly a month.

Tuesday: After starting our Tuesday with jacket weather, we’ll warm up fast due to the presence of abundant sunshine. Winds will be light with dry air in place. This all equals high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s by Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday: The warming trend continues into Wednesday. We will find ourselves back above normal for this time of the year as mainly clear skies stick around with dry air. Highs will push into the mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: As we approach the latter stages of this week, a ridge is set to gradually build eastward towards us. This will amp our temperatures up even further as we near 90 Thursday. There is potential for a few showers and storms late Thursday with a low risk for severe weather mainly north of Indy. We’re also going to see the muggy meter rise back up going into Father’s Day weekend. Highs look to be in the upper 80s Friday with a small dropback Sunday. More 90s may take place on Father’s Day and into early next week.