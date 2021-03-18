Chilly Friday, then a warmup arrives

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We needed the rain gear for our Thursday because it was a rainy and very windy day across the state. Some areas north of interstate 70 encountered flooding issues.

Thursday night: A Wind Advisory remains in effect for areas along and north of interstate 70 until 11 PM Thursday night. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are expected at times.

Have the winter coat if you are heading out tonight as cold air will continue to settle into the state. We will also see a few showers linger into the evening hours.

Lows will fall into the upper 20s with strong winds continuing.

Friday: We will begin our Friday on a cold and cloudy note. Clouds will eventually decrease to a partial extent, making way for some afternoon sunshine. Highs will only rise into the mid to upper 40s.

Weekend: As Spring is set to officially arrive on Saturday, we will turn the tide towards a pleasant weekend. Highs will return to the 50s for Saturday under mainly sunny skies. Sunday will be even warmer as we quickly get back into the 60s.

8 Day Forecast: A fantastic start to the workweek will be on tap for next Monday with highs in the mid 60s. This nice start to the week will lead way for the return of rain chances next Tuesday through Thursday. With highs attempting to make a push into the upper 60s for next Wednesday, a few storms may develop. At this time, no severe weather is expected in the extended forecast.