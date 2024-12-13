Chilly Friday, warm and wet this weekend | Dec 13, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cloudy and cool day today with temperatures still below normal. But warmer temperatures head this way for the weekend along with some rain .

TODAY: We are starting off this morning with temperatures into the upper teens and lower 20s. Wind chill values will not be as bad as yesterday morning some locations in northern Indiana slipping into the single digits. We will look for a mostly cloudy sky with some peeks of sunshine at times. High temperatures will climb into the mid-thirties here in Central Indiana, while Northern Indiana stays into the twenties. Southern sections of the state will climb into the 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy conditions expected tonight with low temperatures falling into the middle twenties.

WARM WEEKEND

SATURDAY: Warmer and wet heading into the weekend. Look for mostly cloudy skies on your Saturday with rain developing by the late afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures climb into the upper 40s right around 50 which is about 9 to 10 degrees above normal.

SUNDAY: Morning rain showers will be possible on Sunday under mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures climb into the lower 50s to end the weekend.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Another system moves across the state Sunday night into Monday. Rain will be likely for the first part of the day on Monday and we may even hear a few claps of thunder. It will be incredibly mild with high temperatures climbing into the mid and possibly even upper 50s. Rainfall amounts could reach one to maybe 2 in across parts of the state .

Cooler temperatures do move in for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will climb into the low and middle 40s which is much closer to normal for this time of the year. We may see a rain snow mix possible Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning.