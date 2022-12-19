Weather Blog

Chilly Monday, followed by snow, wind and cold later this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Enjoy the quiet weather we’re going to be seeing the next few days. Snow, wind and cold enters the state for late in the week.

TODAY: A cold start this morning with temperatures in the teens in many spots and wind chill values in the single digits. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day today. Temperatures will stay below normal through the day today. Highs climb into the lower 30s.

TONIGHT: Clouds stick around through the evening. Temperatures won’t drop as much later tonight like they did this morning. Temperatures fall into the middle 20s.

TUESDAY: Temperatures do begin to warm slightly for Tuesday afternoon. Highs climb close to normal in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds hang around for Wednesday with highs once again near normal.

8DAY FORECAST: All eyes turn to a potent storm system that will head this way for the end of the week. Right now it looks like temperatures warm into the lower 40s on Thursday. Precipitation looks like it will start out as rain Thursday. As colder air filters into the Great Lakes the rain changes to snow. While it’s too early to nail down snowfall accumulations it does appear the significant snow will stay to the north and west of Indianapolis.

The bigger impacts with this system for central Indiana will be the strong winds and bitter cold air. Winds may gust at times near 40 and 50 mph Friday. An arctic blast of air moves into the state after this storm departs. Christmas weekend looks like it will be extremely cold. Highs stay in the teens, lows fall below zero and wind chill values drop to 15 to 20 degrees below zero.