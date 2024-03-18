Chilly Monday with highs in the 30s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chilly air today with highs staying into the 30s. It may be a touch breezy at times today but winds really ramp up tomorrow.

TODAY: Chilly air sticks around today on this final full day of winter. Temperatures started into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Wind chill values into the 20s this morning.

Highs stay into the 30s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. A few light flurries will be possible on and off during the day. No accumulation but just a sight to remind us we still are in the winter season. Winds may be a touch breezy at times during the day. Winds may gust up to 15 to 20 miles per hour.

TONIGHT: If you are heading to the Pacers game tonight it will be chilly with temperatures staying into the 30s to start the game. By the end of the game temperatures will be into the lower 30s. Overnight lows fall into the 20s. Skies begin to clear overnight.

TUESDAY: Chilly air starts out your Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the 20s and winds will be gusty so be prepared for a bitter start Tuesday. We will see lots of sunshine for the afternoon but it will be gusty. Winds pick up out of the south and southwest. Sustained winds at 10-25 miles per hour with winds gusting close to 30 and 35 miles per hour.

Spring officially begins at 11:06 p.m. Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine sticks around for Wednesday but highs drop a little. Highs climb into the upper 40s near 50.

8DAY FORECAST: Dry Thursday with highs below normal into the 40s. Rain chances return on Friday. The rain moves out for the weekend with highs staying into the low and middle 50s. Next rain chance arrives on Monday with highs in the 60s.