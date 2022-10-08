Weather Blog

Chilly Saturday, warmer Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–We have a frosty start to the morning with temperatures in the 30s statewide. Cool today but warmer temperatures head this way for the new workweek.

TODAY: Areas of frost this morning as temperatures fall into the 30s. Look for lots of sunshine and light winds into the afternoon hours. It’s going to be cool with highs running about 10 degrees below normal. Temperatures top out in the middle to upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and light winds provide another cold night across the state. Look for lows to once again fall into the middle and upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Another frosty start to the morning with temperatures starting into the 30s. Look for lots of sunshine on Sunday but this time temperatures begin to warm a little more compared to Saturday. Look for highs in the middle and upper 60s which is around normal for this time of the year.

MONDAY: 70s return for the start of the workweek. We’ll see lots of sunshine with highs in the lower 70s.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures stay into the 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday. A system heads this way for the middle of the workweek and produces a chance for showers Wednesday and Thursday. It looks like we will dry out for the start of next weekend.